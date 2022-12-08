German soccer league replaces first female CEO with 2 men

BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer league is replacing its first female CEO with two men. Axel Hellmann and Oliver Leki are to take over with immediate effect from Donata Hopfen. Hopfen is leaving her role as the head of Germany’s top two soccer divisions after less than a year in charge. League supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke says Hellmann and Leki will take over on an interim basis through June 2023. Watzke says both men were involved in important negotiations for the league in a five-member commission with Hopfen and are familiar with issues involving Germany’s Federal Cartel Office and potential investors.

