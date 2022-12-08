Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:46 PM
Published 2:44 PM

Emergency slope repair work will close part of San Juan Grade Road for most of December

Monterey County, California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Public Works warns drivers that beginning on Dec. 8, a portion of San Juan Grade road will be closed until Dec. 22.

Emergency slope and roadwork repairs will be made, beginning 3.5 miles north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road and ending at the San Benito County line. This stretch of road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until repairs are done.

Drivers should expect 20-minute delays.

The county suggests travelers instead taking Crazy Horse Canyon Road north to US-101, north to CA-156, east to The Alameda to Salinas Road to San Juan Grade Road. Travelers heading south are directed to take The Alameda to CA-156 west to US-101 south to Crazy Horse Canyon Road via Echo Valley Road exit to San Juan Grade Road.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content