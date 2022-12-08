Emergency slope repair work will close part of San Juan Grade Road for most of December

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County Public Works warns drivers that beginning on Dec. 8, a portion of San Juan Grade road will be closed until Dec. 22.

Emergency slope and roadwork repairs will be made, beginning 3.5 miles north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road and ending at the San Benito County line. This stretch of road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until repairs are done.

Drivers should expect 20-minute delays.

The county suggests travelers instead taking Crazy Horse Canyon Road north to US-101, north to CA-156, east to The Alameda to Salinas Road to San Juan Grade Road. Travelers heading south are directed to take The Alameda to CA-156 west to US-101 south to Crazy Horse Canyon Road via Echo Valley Road exit to San Juan Grade Road.