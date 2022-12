WASHINGTON (AP) — With the passage of the the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages, The Associated Press is republishing its 1967 story by reporter Karl R. Baumann on the Supreme Court’s ruling that tossed out state laws that banned interracial marriages.

