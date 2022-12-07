Young Spain squad and its ‘tiki-taka’ stumble at World Cup
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For the third time since winning the World Cup in 2010, Spain leaves the tournament without making it to the quarterfinals. Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday, disappointing fans who had high hopes after the team did well at Euro 2020 and at the Nations League. The expectations became even higher after a resounding 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in its opener in Qatar. But Spain’s run in a major tournament ended in disappointment again after it struggled to translate its ball possession into goals.