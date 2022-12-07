US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government says it will appeal a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement. The Homeland Security Department said Wednesday it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging a November ruling that ordered the Biden administration to lift the Trump-era restrictions. The rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. It has been used to expel migrants more than 2.4 million times.

