BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people have been hurt. Emergency services for Catalonia said no passengers were seriously injured. The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona. Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.

