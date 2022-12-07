Muuuth! Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth forging his own path

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is forging his own identity in his second season. Freiermuth has become a favorite target of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Freiermuth’s 50 receptions rank second on the team and the Penn State star has been embraced by the fan base. Fans yell “Muuuth” ever time he makes a catch. It’s a tribute to both Freiermuth and former Steelers tight end Heath Miller, who was greeted with screams of “Heeeeath” whenever he made a big play. Freiermuth says he understands the comparison to Miller, but is focused on simply trying to get better.

