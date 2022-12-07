EU split over newest members joining ID-check-free zone

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are to weigh whether Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia can fully open their borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone. But concerns over migration appear likely to scupper the hopes of Bulgaria and Romania. A green light Thursday would do wonders for their economies. The so-called Schengen area comprises 26 countries – 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. But full accession for the EU’s three newest members requires unanimous support from the rest of the bloc. EU interior ministers are deciding their fate at a meeting in Brussels. Austria, the Netherlands and Hungary all have reservations.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and LORNE COOK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.