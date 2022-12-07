Belgium forward Hazard retires from international soccer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium forward Eden Hazard has retired from international soccer nearly a week after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup. The 31-year-old winger made his debut with the national team in 2008 at the age of 17. He made 126 appearances and scored 33 goals. He announced his decision to retire on his Instagram page. Hazard writes “Decided to end my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys…”

