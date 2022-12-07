AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves. The right-hander spent the previous 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020.

