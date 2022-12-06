South Africa’s lawmakers delay debate on president’s future

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s lawmakers have postponed until next week a debate on the damning report that has resulted in calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. The session was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss a parliamentary panel’s report that found Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws in relation to the theft of a large sum of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The much-awaited sitting has been moved to Dec. 13 to allow time for all lawmakers to attend the sitting in person instead of joining it virtually, according to a decision by parliament’s programming committee.

