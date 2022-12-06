71st Annual Children’s Shopping Tour in Salinas in need of donations and volunteers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Chamber of Commerce will take hundreds of local children school shopping on Sat. Dec. 10 at Northridge Mall.

The 71st Children's Shopping Tour is set to provide 400 children from low incomes the chance to shop for clothes. To make that happen, the chamber is asking for donations and volunteers.

The event runs on Sat. Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers can sign up for two or three-hour shifts as either chaperones or volunteers.

You can sign up to volunteer or donate here. You can also donate at their gofundme here.