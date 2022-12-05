South Carolina celebrates deepening of Charleston’s port

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has deepened Charleston’s port to make sure it can take in any ship and remains one of the deepest harbors on the East Coast. The channel leading to the Port of Charleston is now 52 feet, once again allowing the biggest ships in the world to make it in and out of the harbor. The new channel runs some 40 miles through the inner harbor and open ocean and is wide enough where one ship coming in can pass the other leaving the state. The Charleston port has long been seen as the economic heart of South Carolina and companies in the state like BMW, Michelin and Boeing say is it is a vital reason they locate and stay in South Carolina.

