QBE Shootout to be mixed-team event for PGA and LPGA tours

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson can expect plenty of more LPGA faces next year in the QBE Shootout. The tournament is going to a mixed team event. Players were informed of the move at a meeting in the Bahamas. It will be the first time for PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players to be teammates since the JC Penney Classic ended in 1999. Billy Horschel says the mixed team format is overdue. Players from the JC Penney Classic were happy to hear about the format returning. Dottie Pepper says it will be a big boost, especially for the LPGA Tour.

