North Korea fires artillery again over South’s drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a barrage of artillery rounds into waters near rival South Korea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat for ongoing U.S.-South Korea live-fire drills. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it detected North Korea firing around 100 artillery rounds from a front-line area along its eastern coast. It said the shells, which were likely from multiple rocket launchers, landed in the northern side of a maritime buffer zone the Koreas established in 2018 to reduce border tensions. The South said it communicated verbal warnings to North Korea and urged it to abide by the military agreement. An spokesperson of the North Korean military said the firings were meant as a warning against “enemy side” artillery exercises.

