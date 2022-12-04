UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates is making a surprise visit to Qatar during its hosting of the World Cup. It’s his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, made the trip on Monday at the invitation of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. That’s according to a report by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency. Sheikh Mohammed was widely viewed by analysts as one of the main architects of the boycott of Qatar by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that began in 2017.

