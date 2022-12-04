Rutgers names court after former coach C. Vivian Stringer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers dedicated its court to former coach C. Vivian Stringer on Sunday before the team’s game against No. 4 Ohio State. The 74-year-old won 1,055 games in her Hall of Fame career before retiring after last season. She coached 50 years, including at Rutgers from 1995-2022 after stints at Cheyney and Iowa. She was fourth all time in wins among Division I women’s basketball coaches behind Tara VanDerveer, Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt. There have only been a handful of schools to name their courts after women’s basketball coaches, including Tennessee for Summitt, N.C. State for Kay Yow, Arkansas-Little Rock for Joe Foley and DePaul for Doug Bruno.

