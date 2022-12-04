Ukraine reports new barrage of widespread Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials are reporting a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country. Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country on Monday, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water. Air raid alerts sounded across the country, and authorities urged people to take shelter. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched land-based missiles from southern Russia and shipborne missiles from the Caspian and Black seas. Earlier Monday, Russian media reported that explosions rocked two air bases in Russia.

