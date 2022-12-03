Neymar trains ahead of Brazil’s game in last 16 of World Cup
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is back training two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions comes the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Neymar hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. He joined the light practice session with the players who did not start on Friday.