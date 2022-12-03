Israeli aircraft hit Gaza after rocket fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military said aircraft struck several military sites in the Gaza Strip hours after Palestinian militants fired a missile into southern Israel in a move apparently linked to rising tension in the occupied West Bank. The military said the early Sunday airstrikes targeted a weapons manufacturing facility and an underground tunnel belonging to Hamas, which is the militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007. More projectiles were fired over the border. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the Saturday evening rocket, which landed in an open area near the Gaza-Israel fence. The border has been quiet since August’s three-day blitz between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. While Gaza remained quiet, tension has been boiling for months in the West Bank.

