Watson set to make Browns’ debut at Texans after suspension
By The Associated Press
All eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson, who returns from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct to make his Cleveland debut against the Houston Texans, his former team. Watson spent four seasons with the Texans before asking to be traded and eventually being dealt to the Browns for three first-round draft picks. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days. Houston looks to snap a six-game skid.