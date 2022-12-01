Troy streaks into Sun Belt title game with Coastal Carolina

The Troy Trojans have not lost since Appalachian State beat them on a Hail Mary pass. The 10-2 Troy teams takes a nine-game winning streak into Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship game against 9-2 Coastal Carolina at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, Troy is seeking a record seventh Sun Belt title and its first since 2017. The team got a boost when players like left tackle Austin Stidham, safety Craig Slocum Jr. and FBS career tackle leader Carlton Martial opted to return for a sixth year.

