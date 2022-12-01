Toledo in the way of Ohio’s first MAC title since 1968

Ohio will try to win its first conference championship since 1968 when the Bobcats face Toledo in the Mid-American Conference Championship on Saturday. Ohio will have to do it without the MAC’s best quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, who tore an ACL in the team’s penultimate game and subsequently needed surgery. The Bobcats’ passing game won’t be the same without him, but backup CJ Harris rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in his start, the 38-14 division clinching win over Bowling Green. Dynamic Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn is also injured and his status is unclear.

By The Associated Press

