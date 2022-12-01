Spain: 2 new letter bombs detected after Ukraine blast

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they are investigating a suspect letter bomb sent to an air base outside Madrid, a day after a letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy, injuring an employee. Officials said another explosive package was detected Wednesday evening at an arms factory in northern Spain that makes grenade launchers that Spain has sent to Ukraine. Police carried out a controlled explosion of the parcel. Spain’s defense ministry said the package at the air base contained a suspect mechanism. Extra security forces were deployed to the Torrejón de Ardoz base, just east of Madrid.

