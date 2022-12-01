SIG Alert issued for south Highway 101 for semi-truck that spilled 400 sandbags near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said that traffic is backed up on southbound Highway 101 at Vierra Canyon.

CHP said around 3:06 p.m., they received a call about a semi-truck that spilled sandbags all over the southbound number one lane.

Eric Van Hagen

The semi-truck struck the center median southbound US-101 at Vierra Canyon. CHP said around 400 bags were spilled all over the road.

CHP said the number one lane will be closed for at least another two hours while they clean up the mess.