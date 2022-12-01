Royals hire Guardians’ Brian Sweeney as pitching coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Guardians bullpen coach Brian Sweeney as their new pitching coach and Nationals minor league coordinator Jose Alguacil as their infield coach Thursday, filling two of the spots on new manager Matt Quatraro’s staff. The 48-year-old Sweeney spent five seasons on the Guardians staff, including the last three overseeing the bullpen. Alguacil had spent 15 years in the Giants organization before spending last season in Washington. Quatraro was hired to replace the fired Mike Matheny in Kansas City. He had previously announced the addition of former Tampa Bay major league field coordinator Paul Hoover as his bench coach.

