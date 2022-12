He challenged his students to raise more than $4,000 for the American Cancer Society. They ended up raising $4,919.25.

Matt Thorup, an English teacher, shaved his head to an auditorium full of laughing students.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Palma School teacher kept his word after his student exceeded his fundraising expectations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.