German president hails Albania’s pro-European stand

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The German president has hailed Albania’s pro-European stand and urged its authorities to continue reforms toward membership in the European Union. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting Albania Thursday to talk with top officials on EU membership negotiations and the situation in the Western Balkan region. Steinmeier urged Albania to “keep on further work in the fight against … corruption and organized crime, … justice reform” also urged the governement and opposition to work together. Steinmeier also said regional cooperation was the best path toward faster integration into the bloc. Two days earlier, Steinmeier was in neighboring North Macedonia, which also started membership talks with the EU in July.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.