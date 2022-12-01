ACLU warns Tenn. hospital over transgender treatment policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Civil rights advocates say a Memphis hospital is no longer providing gender-affirming surgeries. In a letter sent Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee claims the Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has halted all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. Their client, Chris Evans, had been scheduled for a surgery at MLH in less than a week. MLH is one of Tennessee’s largest providers of Tennessee’s Medicaid and uninsured patients. The ACLU says if the hospital does not respond by Friday, it will file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

