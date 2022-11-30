Seahawks land 2019 1st-rounder Johnathan Abram off waivers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, adding depth to a position that’s been thinned by injuries. Abram was a first-round selection of the Raiders in 2019, but fell out of favor with a new coaching regime in Las Vegas this season. Abram started 27 games during the 2020-21 seasons and had 116 tackles last season with the Raiders. Abram was claimed by Green Bay three weeks ago and appeared in two games with the Packers with almost all his playing time coming on special teams. Abram was released on Tuesday and his claim by the Seahawks is a low-risk move that could provide some depth with first-round talent to the position.

