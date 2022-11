SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The youth of Salinas will have the opportunity to explore a career in fire services.

After 20 years, the Salinas Fire Department is bringing back its Fire & EMS Explorer Program for ages 14 to 20.

An information night is planned for Dec. 6 at Station 3 located at 827 Abbott Street. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more, click here.