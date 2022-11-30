Greenfield 19-year-old arrested for alleged rape of a 12-year-old: police

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they arrested a teen suspect Tuesday night on the 600 block of Madera Avenue in Greenfield. They were assisted by Greenfield Police and King City Police in serving the search warrant.

Nathaniel Diaz, 19, had allegedly sent annoying messages to a 12-year-old. Soledad Police were made aware of the incident on Nov. 21.

Police detectives and a Forensic Interviewer from The Bates Eldridge Clinic at Natividad Medical Center interviewed the victim. They determined multiple sex crimes had occurred several times in the cities of Soledad and Greenfield.

When police arrived to arrest Diaz, he was not there, but his family present assisted the police in contacting the suspect. Diaz later turned himself in to the Soledad Police Department.

Diaz was interviewed, arrested, and booked into Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $2,100,000.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault - rape of minor, lewd acts on a minor, oral copulation of a minor, sexual penetration of a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sex, possession of child porn, child abuse and criminal threats, according to Soledad Police.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, and anyone with more information should contact police in Soledad and Greenfield.