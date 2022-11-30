FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn’t intend to commit fraud

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of a now-bankrupt crypto empire, said he “didn’t ever try to commit fraud on anyone.”

“Clearly I made a lot of mistakes,” Bankman-Fried said in a virtual appearance at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York. “There are things I would do anything to do over again… I was shocked by what happened this month.”

One of the key questions surrounding Bankman-Fried is whether FTX, his crypto platform, misappropriated customer funds when it lent to his hedge fund, Alameda.

“I didn’t knowingly co-mingle funds,” he said. “I was frankly surprised by how big Alameda’s position was.”

Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of FTX after it and dozens of affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy in one of the most stunning corporate implosions ever. Almost overnight, Bankman-Fried’s multibillion-dollar personal fortune evaporated. And crypto firms with financial exposure to FTX have begun to buckle.

The collapse of FTX is under investigation by the federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York, according to a person familiar with the matter, and by authorities in the Bahamas, where the companies were based. Several financial regulators have also been in contact with the firm’s new management, led by restructuring specialists tasked with shepherding FTX through bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyer didn’t respond to requests for comment.

His appearance at the DealBook Summit comes after weeks in which Bankman-Fried has issued several public apologies and comments to the press on the demise of his companies — something that has left legal experts gobsmacked.

“What SBF is doing is a form of litigation suicide,” Howard Fischer, a former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer said. “Everything he says that turns out to be contradicted by admissible evidence will be taken as evidence of deceit … I don’t know if this is a sign of unrepentant arrogance, youthful overconfidence, or simply sheer stupidity.”

—CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed reporting.

