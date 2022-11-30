Florida QB Kitna charged with possessing child pornography
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Kitna is the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. Gainesville police say the 19-year-old Jalen Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance in front of a judge on Thursday morning. The Gators suspended Kitna indefinitely about an hour after his arrest.