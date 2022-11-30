El Salvador journalists sue spyware maker in US court

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Journalists from an investigative news outlet in El Salvador have sued NSO Group in U.S. federal court after the Israeli firm’s powerful Pegasus spyware was detected on their iPhones. In January, the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab internet watchdog reported that dozens of journalists and human rights defenders in El Salvador had their cellphones repeatedly hacked with the spyware. Among them were journalists at the El Faro news site. El Faro’s co-founder and director says in a Wednesday statement that “these spyware attacks were an attempt to silence our sources and deter us from doing journalism.”

