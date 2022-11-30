Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. This was the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Jaylen Nowell added 24 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves. They forced a season-high 27 turnovers by the Grizzlies and snapped a three-game losing streak despite a 59-29 rebound disadvantage. Ja Morant scored 24 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.