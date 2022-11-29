Skip to Content
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran

CNN

Originally Published: 29 NOV 22 16:04 ETBy Matias Grez, CNN

    (CNN) -- The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022.

Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the USMNT reached the round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

More to follow.

