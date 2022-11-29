US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans were mingling and posing for photos ahead of a politically charged World Cup match in Qatar. The atmosphere was generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. The Iranian players in Qatar have declined to comment or made vague statements about the protests in Iran, which were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

By JON GAMBRELL and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.