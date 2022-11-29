Underage tobacco decoy operations result in eight citations for Watsonville businesses

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a minor decoy operation has resulted in several Watsonville tobacco businesses being fined for selling to minors.

During the week, 11 businesses were visited, and one of them sold to an undercover volunteer. Cigarette City on Freedom Boulevard now faces a $1,000 fine for selling to minors, said police.

Since April, officers have visited more than 50 businesses, and six clerks have sold to underage volunteers. Four people were also cited for purchasing tobacco for minors.

Officers have also been enforcing a local ordinance prohibiting smoking at parks. Eight people have been cited for violating the ordinance, according to police.

The police efforts are made possible by a Tobacco Law Enforcement Grant that the California Department of Justice awarded Watsonville Police in 2021.