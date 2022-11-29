Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans gathered at Al Bayt Stadium for the country’s last game in the World Cup. Qatar lost to the Netherlands 2-0 and is out of the tournament after three games in the group stage. Qatar lost all three games and scored only one goal. Qatar was the first host nation to lose its opening match and only the second to be eliminated from the group stage. That didn’t stop thousands of fans from coming to celebrate Qatar’s first appearance in the World Cup and the first time the event has been played in the Middle East.

