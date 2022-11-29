Prosecutor in Kristin Smart murder trial to join Monterey County DA’s Office

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced she would add a new Attorney Supervisor from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Peuvrelle will follow up his work as a deputy district attorney, one recent famous case being a prosecutor in the Kristin Smart murder trial. The case was tried in Monterey County after a change of venue motion was passed.

District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said, “I am looking forward to having Chris Peuvrelle join my management team. He is respected for his legal abilities and leadership skills. He is well deserving of his appointment as assistant district attorney.”

The 41-year-old has worked as a deputy district attorney in San Luis Obispo county since 2017. Before that, Peuvrelle worked as a deputy district attorney in Riverside County.

“I am extremely grateful for the unwavering support of San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow and the entire San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office during the prosecution of People v. Paul and Ruben Flores,” said Peuvrelle. “I am fortunate to have worked with a team of such dedicated professionals. I will dearly miss the community of San Luis Obispo and am appreciative of its support during the past two years. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Ms. Pacioni’s team at the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.” Christopher Peuvrelle

He earned his Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts with High Distinction from the University of California, San Diego.