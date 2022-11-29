Lapchick focuses on racism impact in his social-justice work

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The founder of the institute that examines diversity in sports is taking to Twitter to highlight weekly examples of racism in sports and elsewhere. Richard Lapchick is the founder of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, which was launched in 2002 at Central Florida. Lapchick says he’s doing so to raise awareness about “the frequency of these divisive and destructive events. TIDES annually produces report cards evaluating racial- and gender-hiring practices in professional sports leagues as well as college sports.

