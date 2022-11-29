Juvenile arrested in Hollister for DUI

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a minor was drunk when he attempted to drive away from police Tuesday.

Around 3:15 p.m. traffic stop was initiated near Nash Road and Monterey Street. The driver tried driving off, and police chased the suspect, so police said.

The driver stopped for a bit and four passengers, all juveniles, ran from the vehicle. The driver was stopped a short while later, said police.

The suspect was arrested for DUI and evading police. The suspect will now be spending time in Juvenile Hall, according to police.