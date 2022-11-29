Good Samaritans rescue woman during Fresno apartment fire

By KFSN Staf

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Good Samaritans jumped into action to help rescue a sleeping woman when a fire sparked at an apartment in Downtown Fresno.

Fire crews were called to a complex on Santa Clara and G streets around 8:30 Monday morning.

Firefighters say something was burning in the kitchen.

Smoke set off the fire alarms and emergency sprinklers in the apartment.

That’s when two men, who were nearby, noticed the smoke coming out of the apartment door.

“I jumped the fence and opened the fence for everyone else because they said there was someone in there,” says Timothy Remillard. “I ran in there, grabbed her, she was still sleeping in the bed, and that was all too it. I pulled her from the bed and then the fire department showed up.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused by both the flames and the sprinklers.

