Frappart to make World Cup history as first woman referee

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game. FIFA has picked her for Germany vs. Costa Rica on Thursday in Qatar. FIFA also picked two women as assistants to Frappart to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field. They are Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina. FIFA also picked Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States to work at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team. FIFA made the historic appointments for the 44th of the 64 games being played in Qatar.

