today at 8:20 AM
As the holiday season kicks in, consumers still don’t feel great about their finances

Consumers still don't feel great about their finances. A shopper is pictured at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

US consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.

Economists were expecting a reading of 100, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

