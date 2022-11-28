Skip to Content
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV fired football coach Marcus Arroyo, athletic director Erick Harper announced on Monday.

Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. He had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million over the remainder of that term.

Kenwick Thompson will serve as the interim coach if UNLV, which is 5-7, is invited to a bowl. The Rebels began this season 4-1 before going on a six-game losing streak.

