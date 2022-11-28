Two former Oxford school board members speak with victims of school shooting

By Rayvin Bleu

OXFORD, Michigan (WNEM) — Two former Oxford school board members met with the victims and family members of the Oxford High School shooting Sunday to share information they plan on revealing ahead of a Monday afternoon news conference.

Their attorney Bill Seikaly says, “Their entire goal is to be as transparent with the community as they had promised they would be right after the shooting.”

Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, both of whom resigned nearly two months ago, are now trying to keep that promise.

Seikaly says, “It was a difficult conversation for them to be engaged in and I’m sure it was a difficult conversation to hear.”

Donnelly and Bailey, former president and treasurer respectively, allege that school officials led the community to believe they did everything right, but something bad happened.

According to Seikaly, “There were people connected with the school district, associated with the school district or not directly with the school district who took over the messaging and convinced them of things that perhaps weren’t factual.”

He says the two will discuss the failings of policies and procedures by school leaders before and after the shooting that could have prevented the killings.

Seikaly hopes school districts across the state learn from those mistakes.

“Every single school district in the state is at risk. And the failures that occurred at Oxford that they’ll be talking about tomorrow should be avoided. They should be avoided. And if nothing else happens, the idea that what they learned about their failures at Oxford should not be repeated in every other district in the state. They ought to be avoided,” says Seikaly.

The group will host a news conference Monday at 1 pm to give the information they shared with the victims to the public.

The one-year anniversary of the Oxford high school shooting is this Wednesday, November 30th.

