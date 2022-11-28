PETA offers $5,000 reward after two dogs died of poisoning in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif.- Two dogs, Bruno and Luna, were discovered to be poisoned on the night of October 25th in their backyard on Primrose Lane, according to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter.

This resulted in both animals convulsing and foaming at the mouth before dying.

According to the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, Luna was taken to a veterinary hospital and authorities were notified. Law enforcement found that the backyard fence had been tampered with.

A pesticide called metaldehyde had been placed inside, near where Bruno died.

As Animal Control has yet to identify a suspect in the poisoning, PETA has stepped in offering a reward up to $5,000 to anyone with information on the perpetrator.

Tipsters should contact Animal Control Officer Todd Stosuy of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter at 831-454-7254 or Todd.Stosuy@santacruzcounty.us.