Ongoing challenges continue for Las Vegas Christmas light installation business

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021.

The owner and general manager for Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation Ceilee Sandhill said while things are slightly better, he is still experiencing staffing shortages.

Sandhill was hard at work on Friday lighting up the Harry Reid International Airport.

“We are here decorating the inside,” said Sandhill. “We hang about 4,000 thousand feet of commercial grade garland so anyone that comes in or from out of town gets to see our work.”

While decorating the airport for Christmas is a big job for the business, last year, Sandhill said due to supply chain challenges and lack of staffing they had to turn hundreds of customers away.

He said staffing is better now than it has been in the past two years.

“Things are going a bit smoother on that front,” said Sandhill. “It is still the nature of the beast that demand outstrips supply. Every year there are more people who want lights than can be provided.”

He said though staffing is better, he is still having to turn customers away.

“I went on my first quote for this year’s holiday customer in March,” said Sandhill. “All I can say is hopefully next year, I can get to you earlier in the season.”

Sandhill said he has felt the impact of inflation when it comes to certain Christmas supplies.

“Yes, inflation is impacting all of us,” said Sandhill. “Not just at the gas pump but reeves and garland are up about 25%.”

Sandhill said the cost of lights is holding steady and hasn’t had to raise prices too much for customers.

“I haven’t had much pushback on anything I have had to raise the price on,” said Sandhill.

Sandhill said during the holiday season, he works seven days a week for 16 hours a day.

